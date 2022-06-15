Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,718 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $353,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.