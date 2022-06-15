Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $274,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $221.44 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

