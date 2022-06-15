FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.37

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

