Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,160.20

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,160.20 and last traded at $1,160.20, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.44.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,280.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,410.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

