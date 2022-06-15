Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.16

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

