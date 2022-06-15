Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 12143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

