S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

