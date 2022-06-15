Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.63

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 65.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

