Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $264.00

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $264.00 and last traded at $264.43, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.93.

The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average of $327.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

