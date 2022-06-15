CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.65

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 112948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

