CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.65

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 112948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
