Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $221.53

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $221.53 and last traded at $222.45, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.29, for a total transaction of $3,931,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,881 shares of company stock worth $42,366,477. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 17.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

