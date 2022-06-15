JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 80211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

