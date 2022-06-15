8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 20,399 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 16th, David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

