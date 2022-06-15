Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

TIH opened at C$104.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$100.63 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

