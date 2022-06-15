First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 254 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $622.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.35. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.