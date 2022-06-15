Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Buys 55,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin purchased 55,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,934.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
