Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,286.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

