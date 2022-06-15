Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Ann G. Fox Sells 2,150 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DVN opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

