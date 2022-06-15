Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Ellen Ochoa Sells 2,613 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,444,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.