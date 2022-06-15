Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

