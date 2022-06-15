Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 4,674 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

