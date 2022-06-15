Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

