Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$194,256.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,900.46.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80.

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Rogers Sugar (Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.