OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,306,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,283,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

