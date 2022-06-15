VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,058,192.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

