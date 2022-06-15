VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,058,192.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
