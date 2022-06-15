AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

