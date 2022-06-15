Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

