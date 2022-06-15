Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

