AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $464.40

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $464.40 and last traded at $464.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $474.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

