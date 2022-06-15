Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.62

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 2928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.