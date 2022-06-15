Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.65

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 1930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 594.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 115,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

