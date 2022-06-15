Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $364.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

