Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 58,668 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $287,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

BDX opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average of $258.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

