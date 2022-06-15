Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,303 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $290,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

