Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,774,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

