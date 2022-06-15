Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

NYSE APD opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

