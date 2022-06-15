O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,527,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 249,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

