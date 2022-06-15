Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Azul alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Azul has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.