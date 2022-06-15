Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 36.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $324.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

