Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 40,273 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 548.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000.

BATS:FLQL opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

