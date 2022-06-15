Analyzing DHT (NYSE:DHT) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get DHT alerts:

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. DHT pays out -32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares DHT and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -14.16% -6.76% -4.42% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHT and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $295.85 million 3.27 -$11.52 million ($0.25) -22.68 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.56 $4.64 billion $47.90 1.04

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DHT has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DHT and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 0 4 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 2 0 2.20

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $79.01, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than DHT.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats DHT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.