Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 760 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.