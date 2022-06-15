Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

CLOU stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.