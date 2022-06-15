Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,890 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

YY stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

