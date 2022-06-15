Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Position Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TIM by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,329 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in TIM by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TIM by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TIM stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

