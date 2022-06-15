Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$115.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$64.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.