Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,436 ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $88.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

