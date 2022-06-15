Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 16,316 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJR opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

