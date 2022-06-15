3,470 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $368.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.55 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

