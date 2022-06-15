Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 630.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.22% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,304.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHD opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

